Traffic will be reduced to single lane in both directions on Highway 1 at the McKenzie Interchange between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highway 1 reduced to single-lane in both directions at McKenzie Interchange Tuesday

Traffic will be impacted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A revised traffic advisory from the Town of View Royal says Highway 1 will be dropped to single-lane traffic in each direction at the McKenzie Interchange on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Transportation will be carrying out road works on April 28 and traffic is to be impacted on the highway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Transportation website.

READ ALSO: Resurfacing begins this spring on three Island highways

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffictrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Day of Mourning to be held virtually
Next story
Saanich Public Works Yard sees steady traffic as garden waste drop-off resumes

Just Posted

Former Sooke fire chief recognized with provincial community achievement award

Steve Sorensen is one of 25 British Columbians who received the award this year

PHOTOS: Sidney residents serenade senior from school field for her 88th birthday

Margaret Ibbotson watches celebrations from her balcony

Highway 1 reduced to single-lane in both directions at McKenzie Interchange Tuesday

Traffic will be impacted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sooke Fine Art Show moves online due to COVID-19 pandemic

34th annual event hosted online in order to adhere to social distancing practices

Sooke council awaits direction from province, agendas limited by social distancing

Municipal hall closed its doors to the public March 16, limiting what council meetings can include

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Most Read