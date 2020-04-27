Highway 1 reduced to single-lane in both directions at McKenzie Interchange Tuesday

Traffic will be impacted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A revised traffic advisory from the Town of View Royal says Highway 1 will be dropped to single-lane traffic in each direction at the McKenzie Interchange on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Transportation will be carrying out road works on April 28 and traffic is to be impacted on the highway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

