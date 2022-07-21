Upgrades to Highway 14 around Shirley are almost complete. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highway 14 improvements nearly complete around Shirley

Roadway, safety upgrades ongoing between Otter Point, Woodhaven roads

Improvements to Highway 14 west of Sooke, between Otter Point and Woodhaven roads, are substantially complete, hitting a milestone marked by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Thursday (July 21).

The Highway 14 Corridor Improvements Project includes resurfacing 11 kilometres of the highway west of Sooke and building slow-moving vehicle pullouts west of Invermuir Road for eastbound traffic and west of Shirley for westbound traffic.

Improvements also include a 1.2-metre paved shoulder added to both sides of this stretch of Highway 14, concrete barrier installation on select road edges and approaches to bridges, pavement-marking improvements such as reflective centre line markers and painted lines to separate travel lanes from shoulders, road-base upgrades at sections around Kirby and Muir Creek locations, drainage improvements, and slope stabilization.

This section of improvements cost more than $13 million of the nearly $86-million Highway 14 Corridor Improvement Project.

“With the growth of West Shore communities, and the importance of this highway for tourism and recreation on the south Island, it’s imperative we have infrastructure that can accommodate more people and more travel modes,” said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in a statement. “People who rely on Highway 14 to get to work and school, and those visiting this beautiful area, will now have a safer road with more options for their trip.”

ALSO READ: Highway 14 corridor work on track for completion


news@sookenewsmirror.com
