Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

With the weather causing stress for holiday air travellers, Kelowna Airport (YLW) has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours to provide a shuttle service to Vancouver Airport (YVR).
Shuttles will be available Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Shuttles heading to YVR begin loading at YLW at 7 a.m. and will depart at 7:30 a.m. The anticipated drop-off at YVR is 1:30 p.m.
Shuttles travelling from YVR to YLW are loading at 2 p.m. and departing by 2:30 p.m., with the anticipated drop-off at YLW for 8:30 p.m.
Pick-up and drop-off times are subject to delays while en route.
Bookings are only accepted via email at bookings@cheersokanagantours.com and will be managed in the order they are received on a first-come, first-served basis.
Information required for booking includes the first and last name of each traveller, a mobile phone number, and the email address of the lead traveller in the group.
The cost per person, including tax and gratuity, is $105.00.
Cheers! Okanagan may arrange payment ahead of time by phone or email or collect at the airport.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
AirportSevere weathersnowstormTransitVancouverVancouver International Airport