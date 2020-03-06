Homeless count set for Thursday in Sooke

PiT Count is a national strategy to determine the extent of homelessness in a community

Several organizations in Sooke will participate in the 2020 Greater Victoria Point-in-Time Count.

The Point-in-Time Count ( also known as the PiT Count), is a national strategy to determine the extent of homelessness in a community during a single point in time.

The PiT Count takes place in Greater Victoria, including Sooke, on Thursday (March 12).

The event is an opportunity create community support and awareness for homelessness and to gather information of local needs so that individuals and families in Sooke can be better served.

Volunteers will be conducting conduct a housing needs survey throughout the morning and early afternoon in various locations around Sooke. The Sooke Lions Club and the Sooke Harbourside Lions will also host a breakfast at the Sooke Community Hall, between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the opportunity to complete surveys.

The PiT Count uses the widely-accepted definition of homelessness that includes unsheltered, or absolutely homelessness, which means living on the street, in parks, in makeshift shelters or sheds, in vehicles, in abandoned buildings, and shelters.


