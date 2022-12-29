House in Nanaimo that had power cut off destroyed by fire

Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters arrived at Bowen and Latimer roads in the early morning Thursday, Dec. 29, to find a house fully engulfed in flames. (Nanaimo Fire Rescue photo)

A house along Nanaimo’s Bowen Road was destroyed by fire early this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to Bowen and Latimer roads at 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flame.

Stu Kenning, assistant fire chief, said there were three people living in the house, two upstairs and one downstairs, and all three had gotten out safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Since crews knew no one was inside, they were able to use a defensive attack and battle the fire from a safe distance.

Kenning noted that hydro had previously been cut to the address and the people living there were living in a house with no electricity.

“I know the homeowner said they were having a dispute and they were trying to get the people out. I’m not sure if they were squatting or if they were former tenants or what the situation is, but the building had no power to it and the RCMP have been to that building several times,” he said.

Crews needed to close an area of Bowen Road to fight the fire and they were on scene for about five hours. Fire investigators are there this morning and RCMP will also be investigating due to the circumstances.

