Humpback found dead off Vancouver Island suffered blunt force trauma prior to its death

Necropsy team on shore October 4, 2020 working before high tide comes back in. (Photo by Kiirsten Flynn, Cascadia Research)
Hawkeye, a dead humpback whale, seen floating near Seiku, Wa. Oct 3, 2020. Underwater footage was captured by Cascadia team on this day. (Photo by: Ian Flynn-Thomas, Cascadia Research)
Ian Flynn-Thomas, a researcher with Cascadia Research Collective tows the humpback to land for examination. (Photo by: Kiirsten Flynn, Cascadia Research)
Photo of the fluke which is used for photo-identification of the whale. (Photo by: Ian Flynn-Thomas)

Researchers uncovered evidence of blunt force trauma to the head while examining Hawkeye, the dead humpback whale found floating in the Juan de Fuca Strait last week.

The examination was led by Cascadia Research Collective, a non-profit based out of Washington State, along with a number of organizations and veterinarians including the Marine Mammal Laboratory, Oregon State University, SR3 and the Fiero Marine Life Centre.

While the cause of Hawkeye’s death could not be determined due to the whale’s advanced state of decomposition and “logistical constraints,” researchers believe the whale was in reasonable health prior to its death and found evidence of pre-mortem blunt force trauma.

READ ALSO: Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

The 35-foot whale had been documented alive off Otter Point west of Sooke, only five days prior to being found dead, floating in the Juan de Fuca Strait on Sept. 27. In the following days, he was towed to a site near Sekiu, Washington and examined.

Hawkeye was known to several research groups, having been first identified in 2016 and spotted repeatedly feeding in the area where he died.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

According to the Cascadia Research Collective, the return of humpback whales to the Salish Sea, along with their increased use of the Juan de Fuca Strait – an area of high and increasing vessel traffic – has made ship strikes of whales a growing concern on both sides of the border.

The death of Hawkeye brings the total of humpback whales lost in the past year to four. A Washington State Ferry struck and presumably killed a humpback whale while leaving Elliott Bay in Seattle in 2019, and a second humpback was killed by a Washington State Ferry vessel on July 6 of this year. Two more dead humpbacks were also found this summer.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Whales

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police impound semi-truck after driver shears hydro pole in Esquimalt
Next story
Straws, stir sticks and bags among first targets of countrywide plastics ban

Just Posted

Humpback found dead off Vancouver Island suffered blunt force trauma prior to its death

Hawkeye’s death adds to growing concern about ship strikes from both sides of border

Langford mobile home park residents living ‘in limbo’

Tri-Way Mobile Home Park tenants fear for their future

Victoria police impound semi-truck after driver shears hydro pole in Esquimalt

Police seize driver’s licence, impound truck on impaired charges

Victoria resident wins lottery, plans to buy new couch and bed

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 from the Lotto Max

VicPD seeking rightful owner of drill press/lathe seized from prolific property offender

Officers discovered the tool after coming across two men trying to tow it behind a bicycle

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Beach fire debate sparks unprecedented response in Tofino

“It’s double what we received for cannabis and we did that over a several-month period.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

Most Read