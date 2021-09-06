Saanich PD responded to a large crowd on UVic campus Sunday night (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich PD responded to a large crowd on UVic campus Sunday night (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Hundreds, if not close to 1000’ unmasked students seen partying on UVic campus Sunday night

Saanich Police issued two tickets under the Liquor Control and Licencing Act

The Saanich Police Department says a large number of unmasked University of Victoria students were seen partying on campus Sunday after 10 p.m., three days before in-person classes are set to begin.

Videos taken by staff at the campus newspaper The Martlet show students standing together on residence balconies and between buildings, with others climbing into trees and onto roofs.

Const. Markus Anastasiades with Saanich Police told Black Press Media there were “hundreds, if not close to 1,000, young adults” crowded around residence buildings on campus.

Two Saanich officers were already assigned to help UVic Security in anticipation of large gatherings at the start of the semester, and two additional officers arrived on scene Sunday night to assist “as the crowd grew larger.”

There are no current provincial restrictions regarding outdoor gatherings, mask-wearing, or physical distancing. However, Saanich Police reports two tickets were issued to individuals under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

When asked whether Saanich Police is considering increasing its presence on campus after Sunday night’s crowds, Anastasiades said police will “continue working with UVic to determine the appropriate police response for this week and weekend.”

In a statement posted online Monday, the University of Victoria urged students not to gather in large numbers.

“By holding or attending large, unstructured parties, students increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Their behaviour is unacceptable,” said Jim Dunsdon, associate vice-president of student affairs.

The first day of classes at UVic is Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Saanich Police DepartmentUniversity of Victoria

Previous story
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Next story
Sidney company partners with Camosun College to deliver winning engineering design

Just Posted

Headliner Jesse Roper of Metchosin performs with his band at the All Ways Home music festival in Langford at Starlight Stadium on Sunday. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Jesse Roper thrilled to wind up first All Ways Home festival in Langford

Self-Indulgence, Gear Head sculpture by Laura Rechwan. (Courtesy Laura Rechwan)
Colwood artist crafts interactive, responsive showcase for BC Culture Days

Colwood resident Harley Gordon is the Green Party of Canada candidate for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke. (Photo courtesy of Harley Gordon)
Greens pin hopes on forest biologist in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Peter Van Giesen, owner curator of Central Art Studio & Gallery in The Bay Centre. (Courtesy Central Art Studio & Gallery)
At the Galleries: Emily Carr and her influence highlight year-long showcase