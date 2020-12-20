This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)

Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Police are looking for any leads after an iconic piece of southern Cariboo history was stolen on Dec. 19.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 thieves made away with a jade boulder that has stood outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek for many years. It was last seen on a flat-deck trailer being towed by a two-tone grey and blue Dodge pickup truck.

The excavator is orange with a small, wide bucket and was facing backward on the trailer. The jade boulder was in front of the machine, between it and the bucket. The pickup and trailer were last seen headed toward Kamloops on Highway 1.

A small, black Ford SUV was seen with the first vehicle, and might be associated with it.

The one foot thick slab of jade, which weighs 2,850 pounds, was cut from a large boulder found near Dease Lake. The process took more than 200 hours of continuous cutting with diamond field saws.

The Cariboo Jade Shop is a family-run business that was established in 1967. The jade boulder has stood outside it for most of the store’s history, and is a popular spot for visitors to pose for pictures.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time and has dash-cam video, is asked to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy wet snow possible across Greater Victoria Monday
Next story
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Just Posted

Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of Colwood Fire Rescue and help collect non-perishable items for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood Fire Rescue collect donations for food bank

City Hall gets drive-thru style event to spread holiday spirit

The Northstar Organics team takes a break during the growing season in Saanichton. The South Island FarmHub program has enhanced the notion of food security and connected residents with their local farms. (Courtesy CR FAIR)
Fresh regional produce available for Christmas in Victoria

South Island FarmHub helps maintain connection between local farmers and consumers

The Uplands sign at the entrance to the picturesque Oak Bay neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay’s Liberal-voting Uplands goes against the grain

Murray Rankin nearly swept Oak Bay-Gordon Head, but not quite

The City of Victoria and BC Transit are offering free bus passes for youths age six to 18 for 2021. Applications for the pass can be made online on the city’s website. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria youth can ride the bus for free in 2021

Bus passes being made available for those who apply

Heavy wet snow is possible across higher elevations of Greater Victoria on Monday, Dec. 21, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy wet snow possible across Greater Victoria Monday

Areas above 150 metres could see wet snow, according to Environment Canada

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

CORE Landscape Products’ work at a California home. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography
Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

Comox eco-landscaping firm also on Property Brothers’ spinoff again with ‘American royalty’

Most Read