IIO investigating after man’s arm broken during traffic stop near Duncan

Incident in which a man’s arm was broken during a police traffic stop under investigation. (Citizen file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident on Dec. 3, in Duncan in which a man’s arm was broken during an RCMP traffic stop.

A press release from the IIO said that on that Saturday night, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment took part in a national-impaired driving check stop on Highway 1 near Green Road in North Cowichan.

At approximately 10 p.m., they stopped a vehicle driven by a sole occupant.

RCMP report that the driver admitted to having consumed alcohol, but would not comply with demands.

The release said a physical altercation took place, and the man suffered a broken arm.

He was transported to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The IIO has begun an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the man’s injury.

The man in question is disputing the claim that he didn’t comply with the the RCMP’s demands.

He said he told the police that he would comply with their demands twice before the physical altercation took place.

“My arm was broken in two places and there’s a dent in my car door after the altercation,” the man said.

“I expressed my rights and the police didn’t like that. They also took my phone which has all my work and personal numbers on it and they won’t give it back. There are no charges against me [as of Dec. 12].”

The IIO asks anyone with relevant information about this incident to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.



