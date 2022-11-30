Drive BC’s Skutz Falls highway cam looking west Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4:20 p.m. (Drive BC screenshot)

Drive BC’s Skutz Falls highway cam looking west Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4:20 p.m. (Drive BC screenshot)

IIO investigating after RCMP find man dead following police search for robbery suspect near Lake Cowichan

“I can tell you it was not snow or weather related”

The provincial Independent Investigations Office will be looking into an incident near Lake Cowichan where a man died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, RCMP said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP got a report of an armed robbery at a business north of Duncan. Officers were able to locate the vehicle that the suspect left in, but lost sight of it as it travelled though Duncan.

The Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team were engaged and at 4 p.m. they located the vehicle parked east of Lake Cowichan, the release said. No movement was seen inside, and at approximately 4:45 p.m. officers approached the vehicle and found one deceased man with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The incident closed Highway 18 in both directions between Youbou Road and Hall Road for seven hours as a snowstorm raged. Traffic was re-routed along the old highway from about 5 p.m. until midnight.

IIO BC will now investigate to determine whether police actions of inactions are related to the man’s death.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” RCMP said.

A separate crash along the road did occur as a result of the weather.

cowichan valleyLake CowichanSnow

 

(Drive BC screenshot)

(Drive BC screenshot)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Watch for ice as temperatures plunge across Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATE: Saanich police locate Allen Laatsch

Just Posted

Walk seems the safe way to travel as the snow accumulates in downtown Duncan on Tuesday (Nov. 28). (Sarah Simpson/Black Press Media)
Watch for ice as temperatures plunge across Vancouver Island

Oak Bay High School. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

sig
Sooke extends interim CAO contract to end of March

The Sooke Lions Club has paused plans to build a community centre and other public amenities at John Phillips Memorial Park. (District of Sooke)
Sooke Lions Club proposal for John Phillips Memorial Park on hold