A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Impaired Pat Bay Highway driver hit with 90-day prohibition

A member of the public reported erratic driver at 9:30 a.m.

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning.

Saanich police received a report that a vehicle was driving erratically on Highway 17 just after 9:30 a.m. on July 20.

After police stopped the vehicle, the driver failed roadside screening and was issued a 90-day prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

READ: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River (VIDEO)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
VIDEO: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River
Next story
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in U.S. with Twitter hack

Just Posted

The construction of a bridge over Island Highway in Colwood would make things easier for cyclists and pedestrians using the Galloping Goose Trail. (Photo by John Luton/City of Colwood)
Galloping Goose bridge decision expected soon for Colwood

Two people were taken to hospital after a head-on crash that caused major delays for Sooke Road commuters Tuesday evening. (Courtesy of Google Maps)
UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after head-on crash on Sooke Road

A driver won’t be behind the wheel for about three months after they were caught driving while impaired by alcohol on the Pat Bay Highway Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Impaired Pat Bay Highway driver hit with 90-day prohibition

Oak Bay Marine Group was publicly revealed to be the successful proponent for the next lease and future developments at Spewhung/Turkey Head. (Courtesy of the Oak Bay Marine Group)
Oak Bay Marine Group unveiled as winning proponent for waterfront redevelopment