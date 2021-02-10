The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal BC Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal BC Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)

Indigenous collections curator calls Royal BC Museum ‘wicked place’, resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

On the same day the Royal BC Museum CEO announced he is stepping down, the curator of the Indigenous collection took to Twitter to issue his resignation, writing that the museum “is established as a bastion of white supremacy.”

Troy Sebastian, a Ktunaxa writer, took over the curator position from Lucy Bell after she resigned in July 2020 citing issues of racism and a lack of diversity. Tweeting on Tuesday, Sebastian said, “The fact is that things have gotten worse since last summer when Lucy Bell raised her concerns. When the museum says it is taking action to address racism accusations it is pure gaslighting…”

RELATED: Royal BC Museum faces allegations of systemic racism, toxic work environment

Following Bell’s resignation, a third-party investigation was launched into the museum and a diversity inclusion consultant was hired to conduct training, interviews and a staff survey. In January, the results of that survey came in, and although not made public, were called “not good” by the museum’s board chair, Dan Muzyka.

“The Royal BC Museum has outright discrimination, white privilege, bullying, micro aggression. This has been my experience as an Indigenous staff person at the museum,” Sebastian tweeted.

In its statement Tuesday, the museum said CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down “as it addresses current internal issues,” but made no mention of the survey results or allegations of racism. Speaking with Black Press Media last month, Muzyka – who will be serving as CEO until a new person is found – said the museum had begun restructuring at the executive level and developing a comprehensive training program for executives and staff.

RELATED: CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Citing article 17.3 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Sebastian called on Premier John Horgan on Tuesday to commit to the declaration and hold the museum to account for “routinely discriminating against Indigenous staff.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Horgan told reporters that he was “very concerned” when he heard about the allegations of racism and that he wished Lohman the best and thanked him for his service to B.C. He said that minister Melanie Mark – the only Indigenous woman in legislature – is working with the third-party investigating the museum to make sure all allegations are followed up.

Sebastian said this will be his last week as curator.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaracismRoyal BC Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says
Next story
‘You cohabitate my heart’: New Valentine’s Day cards reflect unique times

Just Posted

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal BC Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal BC Museum ‘wicked place’, resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Charges are forthcoming for the driver of a Fiat suspected to be impaired by alcohol when he struck two parked cars on a Langford street in January. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Fiat driver hits parked cars in Langford, launches Audi onto front yard of home

RCMP say charges forthcoming for 31-year-old driver

All proceeds from London Drugs’ Cards for All collection will be donated to United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. (Courtesy of London Drugs)
‘You cohabitate my heart’: New Valentine’s Day cards reflect unique times

All proceeds from London Drugs’ card collection go to COVID-19 relief efforts

Winter or mud and snow tires are required in certain areas of B.C. between Oct. 1 and April 30. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: Colwood talks snow and ice removal

Public works prioritize main arteries, bus routes

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
T-Rex spotted in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious while driving

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

A bystander helps control traffic at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk. The pedestrian later died of his injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pedestrian struck and killed in crosswalk on busy Port Alberni street

Highway went down to one lane for several hours

Rita Coolidge played the main stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest in 2017. The three-day music festival has been cancelled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press file photo.
Vancouver Island MusicFest cancelled for 2021

Vancouver Island MusicFest has been shelved for 2021, due to the pandemic.… Continue reading

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you happy to see the arrival of snow in Greater Victoria?

Despite what the groundhogs told us, winter’s not done with us yet.… Continue reading

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

Most Read