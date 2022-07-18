Williams Lake RCMP and North District Emergency Response Team officers respond to the corner of Smedley Street and Eleventh Avenue on Sunday, July 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Indigenous leaders demand public inquiry into fatal police incident in Williams Lake

WLFN chief, UBCIC grand chief will speak at press conference Tuesday, July 19

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) and the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) are calling for a public inquiry into the RCMP’s response to a call for help that they say resulted in a First Nation man’s death by suicide.

The call came from the family of a Williams Lake First Nation man who the family feared was contemplating self-harm. The incident unfolded very publicly outside an apartment building in Williams Lake on Sunday, July 10.

WLFN and UBCIC stated in a joint news release they believe the response by the RCMP ultimately resulted in the man’s death.

“Williams Lake First Nation, alongside the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, is launching a call for a public inquiry into the RCMP’s response and the need for national reform to the RCMP’s discriminatory practices toward Indigenous peoples.”

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, UBCIC President Grand Chief Stewart Philip and a family delegate will speak at a media press conference Tuesday, July 19 at the WLFN office on Quigli Drive at 10 a.m.

