Infill housing strategy enters final stretch in Oak Bay

Council confirms mass mail-out as part of round three of public consultation

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, right, speaks with community members at a design fair for the second round of public engagement on infill housing. (Courtesy of the District of Oak Bay)

Round three of public engagement on the developing infill housing strategy for Oak Bay is underway.

The purpose of the infill housing strategy, started last year, is to identify opportunities and specific housing needs for neighbourhoods. Council, meeting as committee of the whole on June 15, perused a report from DIALOG, the company contracted for the project.

The first two rounds included neighbourhood workshops, challenges to get people involved in the process, hands-on open houses and myriad meetings with local organizations and groups and public surveys.

Feedback showed 88 per cent of Oak Bay residents who responded wanted to see at least one type of infill housing.

Other key takeaways included quality design in keeping with the community, greenspace and options for all ages of households.

The final round of engagement underway this month is set to include surveys, installations and a video as well as a mass mail-out detailing the proposed strategy. The survey will focus on key directions presented during the June meeting.

DIALOG is expected to report to council again in September. The goal is to have recommendations from council by the end of this term with a municipal election set for Oct. 15.

Follow the project at connect.oakbay.ca/infill.

