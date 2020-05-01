Inflatable boat worth $35,000 stolen from back of vessel

VicPD are asking for the public’s help finding a motorized, inflatable boat that was stolen Thursday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an inflatable boat.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 1, police learned that a boat had been stolen from the rear of another boat moored near the 2900-block of Jutland Road the night prior.

The motorized, inflatable 11-foot Avon is valued at roughly $35,000. Police say the boat may have been seen in use near the Johnson Street Bridge at 1 a.m. or 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

