A map of the Ebus routes for the interior of B.C. which will service Kamloops and Prince George and communities in between as of January 2023. (Ebus image)

Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

Adventure Charters announced Dec. 21 they would no longer be offering the service

Inter-city bus services in the Cariboo will be taken over by Ebus as of January 4, 2023.

Since 2019, Adventure Charters, a Williams Lake company, expanded their charter bus services to offer inter-city bus connections between Prince George and Kamloops to fill the need left after Greyhound cut all B.C. routes. However, they announced on Dec. 21, 2022, they would no longer be continuing the service and Ebus were taking over the route.

Ebus, a company originating out of Alberta since 2011 and a sister company to Red Arrow, offers bus services across Western Canada, and had expanded into B.C. in 2018.

The company will now be taking over the route from Prince George to Kamloops, which will connect with existing routes which include services to Vancouver and communities throughout the Okanagan and between Kamloops and Edmonton.

A ticket one-way to Kamloops from Williams Lake is $60 for an adult passenger. One-way to Vancouver for one adult with one transfer is $136.55 as of writing, however, route options which include Merritt result in a slightly higher fare of $142.82. Customers who already had tickets from Adventure Charters can still use those tickets with Ebus instead as the transition takes place.

Buses will run Kamloops to Prince George on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from Prince George to Kamloops on Monday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Connections can be made in Kamloops for Edmonton, Kelowna or Vancouver.

Departures and arrivals in Williams Lake will be at the Petro Canada station at 750 Oliver St. and Kamloops connections will take place at the back of the Sahali Mall at 945 Columbia St.

For more detailed schedule and route information, go to myebus.ca.

It was an Ebus inter-city bus which crashed on Highway 97C, the Okanagan connector on Christmas Eve, killing four people and injuring dozens of other passengers. The incident is still under investigation and police it say may have been caused by extremely icy road conditions.

The local company Adventure Charters will still be offering local charters and transportation options for the Williams Lake area, which was the company’s original focus.

Read more: Remaining patients from deadly B.C. bus crash expected to live: Interior Health

Read more: Interior bus companies keep residents moving, connected through thick and thin


