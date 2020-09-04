The Comox Valley will be getting new EV charging stations. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Island community to add 10 more electric vehicle stations

The installation of the new stations in the Comox Valley should take place in 2021

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers are getting a boost to the number of places they can recharge their vehicles.

With a recent announcement the region is getting additional EV stations, there will be more than 35 stations, including fast-charging ones, throughout the Comox Valley.

Regional and provincial government officials recently announced the addition of 10 new charging stations. A map from Plug In BC shows there are currently 27 sites distributed throughout the area: 14 in or around Courtenay, three in Comox, two on Hornby Island, one on Denman Island, one in Cumberland, one at Seal Bay Nature Reserve, one near the tourist centre off of Highway 19, one at Mount Washington and three on Highway 19A south of Courtenay between Union Bay and Mud Bay.

Of the 10 new sites, four will be installed in CVRD areas outside of municipalities. Of the other six, three will be added to Courtenay, two to Cumberland and one to Comox.

“The installation of these new charging stations in key locations across the Valley will be a great benefit to our community that is looking towards a greener future,” CVRD board chair Jesse Ketler said in a news release. “By expanding electric vehicle charging access across our region, we are making cleaner transportation options viable for more residents and visitors.”

The Regional District of Nanaimo is working with 11 other local and regional governments to install 28 new charging stations across Vancouver Island.

“Through our CleanBC economic and climate plan, we are expanding the network of electric vehicle charging stations across Vancouver Island,” MLA for Courtenay-Comox Ronna-Rae Leonard said in an earlier news release. “This investment will encourage more people to pick electric vehicles and contribute to the fight against climate change, while exploring the island and supporting the local tourism economy.”

According to the CVRD, it has already considered locations for the new EV stations, as has the Town of Comox, though final decisions will be subject to site feasibility. The City of Courtenay and the Village of Cumberland are expected to decide on sites in their communities sometime this fall.

RELATED STORY: Vandals sever cables at Comox Valley EV charging station

The local governments will be issuing a request for proposals for charging station supply and installation work, with installation likely to follow in 2021.

B.C. government statistics show that in the 10 years since electric vehicles were introduced in the province in November 2009, more than 31,000 EVs have been registered. Last year, EVs made up nine per cent of all light-duty vehicles sold, and the per capita number is the highest in North America, even higher than California at eight per cent.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Beach-goers celebrate sunny days in Victoria
Next story
B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria stops

Sept. 8 event hits three stops across the region

RCMP seek new leads about West Shore man reported missing Aug. 23

James Brumbach, 46, 6’ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

High-risk missing woman, 63, last seen near View and Douglas in Victoria

Judy Joyce last seen Sept. 3 wearing glasses, a dark blue dress and a beige cardigan sweater

PHOTOS: Beach-goers celebrate sunny days in Victoria

Send your photos to editor@vicnews.com

Sooke after-school arts program given nod for 2020-2021 year

Staff and students Grade 5 and above expected to wear masks

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Island community to add 10 more electric vehicle stations

The installation of the new stations in the Comox Valley should take place in 2021

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Most Read