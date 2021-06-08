Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Members from several Vancouver Island First Nations and other attendees numbered in the hundreds for a gathering in Victoria marking a day of healing, and to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school.

The timing of Tuesday’s memorial aligned with the end of 215 hours – one for each child buried in an unmarked grave at the school site – since flags at Victoria city hall and the legislature were lowered to half mast.

“This is our time to honour the 215 children and to stand with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc people,” said Songhees Chief Ron Sam ahead of the event. “We support their call for governments to increase support for pathways for healing.”

READ: Tsawout walk to Central Saanich highway overpass part of healing journey

Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations hosted a canoe protocol, where onlookers watched as four canoes, each representing a different Island Nation, rowed into Victoria’s harbour on their ancestral highways. Canoe by canoe, a lone paddler rose and asked permission to come ashore before local chiefs accepted them onto the land.

“It gives us the opportunity to be a part of our ancestors when we’re out there because we’re carrying their spirits when we’re coming in,” Cecelia Dick, Songhees member and canoe protocol organizer, told Black Press Media.

The paddlers, led by a drum procession, walked from the harbour docks to the lawn of the B.C. legislature.

Speakers opened the ceremony by giving thanks.

READ: Fundraiser to search Vancouver Island’s residential schools tops $100,000

“I pray and ask that you take of each and every one of those little souls that journeyed home, finally after all this time,” one speaker said.

“Thank you for everything that we have today, thank you so much for all the healing songs that you can offer us, thank you to the creator for keeping us alive and keeping our teachings alive.”

Attendees, many in orange shirts to bring awareness to the intergenerational impacts of residential schools, formed a large heart on the legislature lawn before the different First Nations led drum circles in the heart’s centre.

Dick said the ceremony was a chance for younger generations to learn the meaning behind wearing orange shirts and offer “a healing path for the ones who have gone to residential schools.”

“What better way to do that (than to) come together as Nations from this Island to share our culture – singing, using our drums – to help heal our elders,” Dick said to the crowd.

Premier John Horgan, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and many other government officials were on hand to take in the canoe protocol, procession and drum circles Tuesday.

Dick said the memorial was important and their way of “showing our support and love to the Kamloops people.” “It was amazing to see everybody here.”

READ: Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Esquimaltresidential schoolsSonghees NationVictoria

Previous story
Alouette Drive residents in Langford fed up with commercial traffic, speeding

Just Posted

Neighbours have complained for years about commuter traffic that routes through unlined residential street Alouette Drive. City of Langford staff are recommending two solutions to city council to alleviate the problem. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Alouette Drive residents in Langford fed up with commercial traffic, speeding

Traffic worse in Westhills neighbourhood since Google Maps began showing route as fastest

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gathered near Victoria’s harbour and on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Memorial takes place in Victoria harbour and on B.C. legislature lawn

Burnaby RCMP arrested a man last week who was under investigation in Hamilton for sexual assault allegations. The man was charged Tuesday and has links to Victoria. (Courtesy Burnaby RCMP)
Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Restaurant and bar worker charged with six counts in Hamilton

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

The Royal Oak Drive overpass looking southbound towards Victoria on Highway 17. (B.C. Highway traffic camera)
Single-vehicle crash causes delays on the Pat Bay Highway in Royal Oak

Southbound traffic down to one lane while crews remove vehicle from ditch

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

The snow pack levels for the province were slightly above normal, according to the June 1 measurements. (Contributed)
British Columbia’s June snow measurements slightly above normal

BC River Forecast Centre has compiled data from around the province

Most Read