Island Health opens COVID-19 testing site at UVic

People experiencing cold, flu or coronavirus-like symptoms can now get tested for COVID-19 at the University of Victoria.

Island Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at the UVic campus in parking lot 10 – off Gordon Head Road via West Campus Way.

As is with all other testing sites, anyone wishing to get tested will need to book an appointment as drop-in testing is not available. The UVic testing site will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In order to meet the demand for coronavirus tests, staffing and testing capacity have been increased at the Victoria Health Unit and the Peninsula Health Unit collection sites. Additionally, Island Health opened another collection site in September at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre.

To find out if you need a test, use the online bc.thrive.health self-assessment tool. If you’re experiencing symptoms call 1-844-901-8442 and an Island Health representative will call you back within 24 hours to schedule a test.

For more information about self-isolation before and after testing, visit islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19/isolation-protocols.

