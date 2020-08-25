Island Health has named Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe as one of two Sidney restaurants reporting possible exposures of COVID-19. (Google Maps)

Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at Sidney restaurants

Island Health says exposures are low risk

Island Health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures in Sidney.

The health authority says there were possible exposures at two Sidney restaurants, 10 Acres Cafe & Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel & Spa and Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe.

The warning is for visitors of 10 Acres Cafe & Market (9805 Seaport Pl.) on Aug. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or Aug. 21 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Patrons or visitors of Mary’s Bleue Moon Cafe (9535 Canora Rd.) on Aug. 21 between 4 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. or Aug. 22 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. or again between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Island Health is clear that people who were in those locations at those times are not destined to develop COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms out of an abundance of caution.

The possible exposures are low risk. If people remain healthy and don’t develop symptoms there is no need to self-isolate.

Anyone identified to have had close contact with a someone who tested positive for COVID-19 case will be contacted directly with further instructions.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting and muscle aches.

