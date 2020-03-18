COVID-19. (Image Credit: CDC)

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Vancouver Island police are keeping an eye out for COVID-19 scams and advising the public to do the same.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said scammers have been preying on the fear that has come with the pandemic by advertising fake cures and face mask sales.

READ MORE: B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

The Government of Canada warns against various types of COVID-19 scams including: private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale; consumers are purchasing large amounts of products and reselling them at higher prices; fraudsters going door-to-door offering fake decontamination services; fraudsters urging to hot new stocks related to the disease and fraudulent and deceptive ads.

To protect yourself, the government says to: beware of false or misleading information; contact your insurance provider to answer any health insurance questions; beware of high-priced or low-quality products; beware of unsolicited medical advisory emails with links or attachments; beware of miracle cures, herbal remedies, and other questionable offers like vaccines and beware of unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims or research.

READ MORE: Full coronavirus coverage here

“Scams are most effective when they play on our emotions. Recent prevalent examples include the Grandparent Scam, Romance Scams and most recently COVID-19 Scams,” said Foreman. “A very good resource that people can rely on when they have questions or concerns is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusRCMPScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Talk to your kids about COVID-19: here’s how

Just Posted

Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

People are helping one another during coronavirus pandemic

Talk to your kids about COVID-19: here’s how

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to kids about ongoing health emergency

Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Businesses and community groups also announce closures, cancellations

New south Island casino could be in the cards for Saanich

Council to meet with B.C. Lottery Association about hosting new gaming facility

Sooke museum, recreation centre closed due to COVID-19

No timeline when facilities will re-open

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Benefit concert raises money for Sooke Food Bank

Event a ‘tremendous success,’ say organizers

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Most Read