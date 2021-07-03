PHOTOS: ‘It’s a reality’: Esquimalt Town Square opens with focus on being gathering space

Performers at the grand opening of Esquimalt’s new Town Square on July 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) Performers at the grand opening of Esquimalt’s new Town Square on July 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) Performers at the grand opening of Esquimalt’s new Town Square on July 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) Performers at the grand opening of Esquimalt’s new Town Square on July 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) Performers at the grand opening of Esquimalt’s new Town Square on July 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff) Performers at the grand opening of Esquimalt’s new Town Square on July 3. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)

On the grounds of what used to be the community’s public works site, dancing and songs filled Esquimalt’s new Town Square on Saturday.

A crowd of over 50 gathered at the afternoon grand opening to take in the space’s new life at the corner of Esquimalt Road and Park Place. Saturday showed signs of what Mayor Barb Desjardins has long imagined for the Town Square – vibrancy and community gathering.

“This all started many years ago with a vision,” she said to the crowd. “Now, it’s a reality.”

“While the idea of a town square is a very old one, it is still as valuable today as it was 100 years ago.”

The Town Square includes housing units, retail shops, community spaces, a new library space and an art walk that features local works throughout the square.

Speaking to Black Press Media, the mayor expressed pride in the new gathering spot. She said the Town Square promotes all sorts of social interactions and said it will help tie all the surrounding amenities together for the community.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax, Desjardins said Saturday’s grand opening was hopefully reflective of what’s ahead, as people begin to feel comfortable in groups again.

“We’ve missed it so much,” the mayor said. “You’re seeing people transitioning away from COVID fear to understanding what the potential of gathering space is all about. It’s going to be amazing going forward.”

