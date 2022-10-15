It’s Election Day in Greater Victoria: Here’s what you need to know about school trustees

Who is on the ballot depends on where you live

School trustee candidates will also be on the ballot during the 2022 general election. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s general election day in Greater Victoria and along with council candidates, school trustees will also be on the ballot.

There are three school districts in the region and who is on the ballot depends on where you live.

SD61

In the Greater Victoria School District (SD61), there are 30 candidates vying for nine school trustee positions. This district covers a portion of View Royal, Esquimalt, Victoria, Oak Bay and a section of Saanich.

Candidates include Salvetina Agba, Natalie Baillaut, Cindy Bedi Ralph, Esther Callo, Angela Carmichael, Sacha Christensen, Matthew Cook, Mavis David, Nicole Duncan, Jennifer Foster, Derek Gagnon, Daphna Gelbart, Leslie-Anne Goodall, Karin Kwan, J. Charles Lamb, Piers MacDonald, Emily Mahbobi, Diane McNally, Kyle McStravick, Janice Novotill, Rob Paynter, Roberta Solvey, Tyson Strandlund, Jordan Watters, Ann Whiteaker, Michelle Wiboltt, Oliver Wu, Ali Zahra, Sasha Zhang and Judith Zulu.

SD62

There are seven school trustee positions in the Sooke School District (SD62). Four trustee seats will be filled from Belmont Zone Area 1 (Colwood, Langford, Metchosin and Highlands) with three coming from Milnes Landing Zone Area 2 (Sooke and Port Renfrew).

There are seven candidates vying for four Area 1 seats. They include Cendra Beaton, Mary P Brooke, Russ Chipps, Dominique Jacobs, Christine Lervold, Ravi Parmar and Trudy Spiller.

There are seven candidates vying for the three Area 2 seats. They include Amanda Dowhy, Murielle Lagace, Candace Linde, Ebony Logins, Philip Ney, Veronica Pemberton and Allison Watson.

SD63

The Saanich School District (SD63) is split into three areas with a total of seven school trustees elected.

Tim Dunford and Susan Hickman were unopposed for Central Saanich’s two seats. For the Saanich side of SD63 (which includes a portion of Highlands) Joyce Vandall and Teri VanWell were unopposed – after a third candidate withdrew – to fill those two seats. Nola Silzer also ran unopposed and will fill Sidney’s seat.

That leaves three candidates – Keven Elder, Elsie McMurphy and Cheryl Wenezenki-Yolland – vying for North Saanich’s two seats at the table.

What happens once polls close?

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Once they close, the results will be tallied and released. Check out our websites and Facebook pages for full coverage of the results once polls close.

