NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Singh says he would deal with Canada’s multi-billion deficit through its long-standing promise to tax the mega-wealthy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Singh says he would deal with Canada’s multi-billion deficit through its long-standing promise to tax the mega-wealthy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Jagmeet Singh says NDP would tackle Canada’s deficit through taxing the ‘ultra rich’

He added he would target web giants such as Google, Netflix and Amazon

Jagmeet Singh says the New Democrats would tackle the country’s multi-billion deficit through the party’s long-standing promise to tax extremely wealthy Canadians and corporations.

His promise came during a campaign-style stop in Windsor, Ont., to announce the party’s plan to create one million jobs — a goal the Liberals and Conservatives have also pledged to reach.

The NDP blueprint focuses heavily on past promises, including better supports for workers through a national pharmacare program, 10 days of paid sick leave and higher minimum wages.

Singh says his plan would create economic activity through building 500,000 new homes and infrastructure projects he said would use Canadian-made materials.

When it comes to Canada’s deficit, Singh says people are worried, partially because past Liberal and Conservative governments have dealt with it through higher taxes or program cuts.

Singh says the NDP is proposing a third option: asking the “ultra rich to pay their fair share.”

“One of our plans is to make sure we have a wealth tax, that we have a pandemic profiteering tax,” he said at Wednesday’s announcement.

He added he would target web giants such as Google, Netflix and Amazon.

“Our plan is to make the ultra rich, the ultra rich people and the ultra rich corporations, pay.”

In its April budget the federal Liberal government projected the deficit to be $154.7 billion this fiscal year, after a record-smashing $354.7 billion last year, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Jagmeet Singhndptaxes

Previous story
$2K in hoses, sprinklers used to protect a home from Castlegar wildfire stolen
Next story
Oak Bay maintains status quo for dog ban at Willows Beach

Just Posted

Close up of Daydreamer by Debra Smith which exhibited in the 2020 Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Contributed - Sooke Fine Arts Society)
Sooke Fine Arts Show launches online, July 23

A new municipal report suggests parking congestion is the biggest obstacle facing secondary suites in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Secondary suites causing parking congestion in Sooke

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Sooke RCMP arrested a man July 11 accused of stealing three bottles of wine from a liquor store and brandishing a sword at employees. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sword-brandishing robbery suspect arrested in Sooke