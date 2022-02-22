Journalist allegedly spat on at COVID protest along Osoyoos border sparks RCMP probe

RCMP are investigating an allegation that a reporter was spat on at the Osoyoos border protest Saturday, Feb. 19.

“Our office is aware of the spitting allegation and is actively investigating. Spitting is an assault and not something anyone should have to become a victim of simply for doing their job,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“Despicable acts such as this show that not everyone in these protest convoys are peaceful and we will continue to do everything we can to hold those who commit criminal acts accountable,” he added.

Racist comments were also hurled at the journalist on Saturday.

Anti-government ‘freedom’ convoys have been ramping up in B.C. both at the Osoyoos border and Surrey border. Journalists were harrassed covering the protest at the Surrey border and police had to escort them out.

On Saturday, at least 60 vehicles tied up traffic on Highway 97 and into Osoyoos before heading to the border.

“Police were present during the protest and will continue to be at any possible future protests. This protest certainly causes some disruption to our community and slows traffic as it approaches the border however any vehicle needing to cross either north or south was permitted to do so without incident,” said Bayda.

The Osoyoos RCMP do not support these protest convoys,” said Bayda.

“We recognize the frustration the general public is feeling, having their travels being slowed by these convoys and their peace being disturbed by excessive noise, however, we do not condone any criminal acts by any person regardless of which side they support and will seek charges where applicable.”

Osoyoos RCMP are also investigating an allegation that someone spread nails on the road near the Osoyoos protest Feb. 12.

