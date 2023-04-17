Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson says an increased focus on health will require shifting some timetables. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson says an increased focus on health will require shifting some timetables. (File - Black Press Media)

Journey Middle School FAST programs safe for next year

Confusion misleading says superintendent

Not so fast.

Confusion circulating in some quarters that FAST programs at Journey Middle School will not be offered next year is inaccurate, says Scott Stinson, superintendent for the Sooke School District.

Stinson admitted that misinformation may have surfaced regarding the FAST programs recently, including food, textiles, computers, and woodwork.

He said that all schools are obligated to offer a combination of programs that include applied design skills and technology under B.C. curriculum guidelines.

ALSO READ: Journey Middle School students try out the trades

The confusion may result from an updated physical education curriculum next year that will include a significant component on health, including nutrition, sexual health and healthy relations, Stinson said.

“We’re looking at how we make these adjustments so they don’t eliminate anything, how we organize the timetables in conversations with staff,” he said.

“One of the misnomers (arising from previous conversations) is that FAST would be eliminated. That’s not the case, but there may be some adjustments due to the increase in the health curriculum. We’re working with the school to do this in an impactful way and having those conversations with staff to balance curriculum needs within the timetable.

“Communication within a large organization is always a challenge, and the communication mechanisms, in this case, could have been better to avoid a lot of the confusion that’s come out,” he added.

Stinson said the district would ensure clear communication with staff and families moving forward.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lower Mainland gang members charged in murder of B.C. volunteer firefighter
Next story
Major road in Port Alberni closed due to police incident

Just Posted

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson says an increased focus on health will require shifting some timetables. (File - Black Press Media)
Journey Middle School FAST programs safe for next year

The Bay Centre made significant cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions and overall energy use between 2011 and 2019. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Network of major Greater Victoria buildings charting the path to zero emissions

Kinetic Construction is receiving a Recruiting and Hiring Champion Builders Code Award. (Courtesy Builders Code)
Greater Victoria’s construction industry honoured with awards

Construction on the Pat Bay Highway’s Keating Cross Road flyover is expected to be completed by spring 2025. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)
$54.5-million contract awarded, construction to start on Keating overpass