Journey Middle School FAST programs safe for next year

Not so fast.

Confusion circulating in some quarters that FAST programs at Journey Middle School will not be offered next year is inaccurate, says Scott Stinson, superintendent for the Sooke School District.

Stinson admitted that misinformation may have surfaced regarding the FAST programs recently, including food, textiles, computers, and woodwork.

He said that all schools are obligated to offer a combination of programs that include applied design skills and technology under B.C. curriculum guidelines.

The confusion may result from an updated physical education curriculum next year that will include a significant component on health, including nutrition, sexual health and healthy relations, Stinson said.

“We’re looking at how we make these adjustments so they don’t eliminate anything, how we organize the timetables in conversations with staff,” he said.

“One of the misnomers (arising from previous conversations) is that FAST would be eliminated. That’s not the case, but there may be some adjustments due to the increase in the health curriculum. We’re working with the school to do this in an impactful way and having those conversations with staff to balance curriculum needs within the timetable.

“Communication within a large organization is always a challenge, and the communication mechanisms, in this case, could have been better to avoid a lot of the confusion that’s come out,” he added.

Stinson said the district would ensure clear communication with staff and families moving forward.



