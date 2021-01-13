Kayak belonging to missing Langford man found in Sooke

The kayak belonging to a missing Langford man was found Wednesday afternoon near Sooke.

Timothy Ross, 38, left Ella Beach on Sunday afternoon. When he didn’t return back as expected by 4 p.m., Sooke RCMP, the Canadian military and two local search and rescue groups jumped into action to find the man.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue’s Vicki Weber said ground crews spotted a kayak between Ella Beach and Whiffen Spit matching a description of Ross’ kayak on Wednesday.

The marine search was held off on Wednesday, but air and ground crews have continued into Wednesday. Weber says around 20 search and rescue members will join the ground crew Wednesday evening.

“Finding the kayak was a result of the massive storm that rolled in overnight,” said Weber. “We believe it blew in from the west.”

Ross is an experienced kayaker. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and a maroon-striped wool toque.

Several witnesses reported a solo kayaker continuing west along the coastline toward Port Renfrew throughout the day, with the last sighting near Shirley, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241

