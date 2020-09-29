Ladysmith man arrested in Saanich after towed sawmill draws attention

Police located the man thanks to social media and a keen-eyed witness

Saanich police located a stolen sawmill and truck Sept.28 thanks to social media alerts and a witness. (Saanich Police)

A 34-year-old man from Ladysmith is in police custody after a witness spotted a white truck towing a sawmill they recognized as reported stolen on social media.

After spotting the orange portable sawmill in the 4600-block of Elk lake Drive on Sept. 28 around 7:30 p.m., the witness informed police and officers located the vehicle and driver.

Police discovered that it was not only the sawmill that was stolen, but the white truck towing it was also stolen.

The man driving faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of driving with a suspended licence.

The truck and sawmill were stolen on two separate occasions from local non-profits, Wildwood Ecoforest and the Nanaimo River Salmonid Enhancement Project.

