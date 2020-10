Langford Fire Rescue and Fortis BC are on site

Langford city hall is evacuated Oct. 22 after a CO2 sensor went off. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

Langford City Hall has been evacuated due to a CO2 sensor showing high levels according to Langford Chief Administrative Officer Darren Kiedyk.

The building has been evacuated and Langford Fire Rescue and Fortis BC are on site.

