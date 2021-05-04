Don Denton/West Shore NEW CUTLINE Langford Coun. Matt Sahlstrom raised objections to a ban on open burning at the Feb. 16 regular meeting of council. (Black Press files) - Matt Sahlstrom on his Colwood property with his two classic cars, a 1984 Fila Thunderbird (left) and a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. The Fila Thunderbird is one of only 500 made and one of only two sold in BC.

Langford councillor flew to Arizona last month

Coun. Matt Sahlstrom told the mayor his house needed maintenance

Langford councillor Matt Sahlstrom travelled to his second house in Arizona after Langford’s April 19 council meeting, despite recommendations that British Columbians remain within their health authority boundaries.

Mayor Stew Young was informed of Sahlstrom’s decision to leave, and said he cautioned the councillor against travelling due to the health risks, but ultimately does not have authority to tell a councillor not to travel.

Sahlstrom said his house in Arizona was in need of maintenance work, which he typically visits several times a year according to Young.

When asked if an elected official had a should be held to a higher standard in terms of following health orders or setting an example, Young disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s a different standard.,” Young said. “If it’s essential in his mind, then that’s his decision. He’s got to quarantine when he gets back. He knows the rules.”

ALSO READ: Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

Sahlstrom is chair of the Administration & Finance Advisory Committee, but Young said Sahlstrom will be able to participate remotely in meetings. Young does not know how long Sahlstrom plans to be away.

Sahlstrom has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

municipal politicsWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outbreak officially over at Victoria’s Mount St. Mary care home
Next story
Conservation officers awaiting reports of wolves at the door in Port Hardy

Just Posted

View Royal fire department on scene assisting West Shore RCMP as they respond to a suspicious package that was left outside the hospital on Tuesday, near the COVID-19 testing tent. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
UPDATE: RCMP bomb unit confirm suspicious package at Victoria General Hospital is non-explosive

Island Health says hospital operations aren’t suspended at this time

The province is pitching in to tackle toxicity in Elk and Beaver Lake, popular swimming and rowing spots for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photos)
Province funds $750k to help CRD tackle toxic algae blooms in Saanich lakes

Technology expected to be installed by April 1, 2022, and cost about $1.4 million

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Mount St. Mary Hospital long-term care home is officially over, Island Health announced May 4. The outbreak claimed the life of one resident. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Outbreak officially over at Victoria’s Mount St. Mary care home

One resident died and one staff member tested positive

Victoria police are warning that traffic will be disrupted as officers are responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Bay Street Bridge. (Black Press Media File Photo)
TRAFFIC: Three-vehicle crash on Bay Street Bridge disrupting traffic

Victoria police officers are responding to the scene

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

The Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution

Jeffrey Van Woerden was acquitted of assaulting a known gang member during an arrest

A wolf was seen in a resident’s backyard in Port Hardy. (Al Dodd photo)
Conservation officers awaiting reports of wolves at the door in Port Hardy

Wildlife officials need more direct concrete information before reacting, as social media buzzes

Island Health is launching an awareness campaign aimed at supporting men who use drugs alone, recognizing that it’s a population that is more at risk of overdose. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island Health trying to prevent overdoses by reaching out to men who use drugs alone

Health authority launching eight-week awareness campaign

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Most Read