Langford COVID-19 response team receives more than 500 calls in first two days

Two people were directed to the emergency room

A telemedicine-based call centre for Langford residents is taking calls seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The initiative, led by pharmacist Mike Forbes, was launched on March 21 and within the first two days received more than 500 calls.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

The call centre is staffed by a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and call attendants whose aim is to provide Langford residents with the tools, advice and resources to help deal with COVID-19 concerns without leaving their home. After a telephone call consultation with an attending, residents may receive advice on self-isolation or quarantine measures needed, be referred for a telemedicine consultation with a nurse or doctor, or be directed to follow-up with 811 directly.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

If medication or medical supplies are needed for the pharmacy is able to deliver.

In the first two days of operation, the response team received 529 calls, performed 149 nurse outbound calls and 22 online doctor consultations. Only six people were designated serious cases that required testing and two people were directed to the emergency room.

To learn more about the COVID-19 response plan for Langford residents visit covidlangford.com.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus