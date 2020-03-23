Healthcare worker Ludnie Emile prepares to test people Thursday for COVID-19 at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station in Palm Springs. (Greg Lovett/palmbeachpost.com)

Langford COVID-19 response team receives more than 500 calls in first two days

Two people were directed to the emergency room

A telemedicine-based call centre for Langford residents is taking calls seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The initiative, led by pharmacist Mike Forbes, was launched on March 21 and within the first two days received more than 500 calls.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

The call centre is staffed by a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and call attendants whose aim is to provide Langford residents with the tools, advice and resources to help deal with COVID-19 concerns without leaving their home. After a telephone call consultation with an attending, residents may receive advice on self-isolation or quarantine measures needed, be referred for a telemedicine consultation with a nurse or doctor, or be directed to follow-up with 811 directly.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

If medication or medical supplies are needed for the pharmacy is able to deliver.

In the first two days of operation, the response team received 529 calls, performed 149 nurse outbound calls and 22 online doctor consultations. Only six people were designated serious cases that required testing and two people were directed to the emergency room.

To learn more about the COVID-19 response plan for Langford residents visit covidlangford.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beacon Hill, Topaz, Royal Athletic parks to open as temporary sites for the homeless
Next story
Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht Nation close communities to visitors amidst COVID-19 fears

An influx of visitors to the area had locals concerned about resources

Beacon Hill, Topaz, Royal Athletic parks to open as temporary sites for the homeless

Victoria announced formalized camps to help combat spread of COVID-19

Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

12 priorities laid out by front-line workers

West Shore RCMP seek stranger who tried to walk into Langford home

The homeowner chases off the suspect described as a man aged 25 to 35

Central Saanich rallies around family displaced by Sunday fire

COVID-19 outbreak impacts what kind of donations can be accepted

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Vancouver Island Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Most Read