Langford Fire Rescue pulverize pumpkins for a cause

Langford Fire Rescue sent pumpkins plummeting to the earth during its annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser Nov. 7. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

As pumpkins soared from the Langford Fire Rescue’s 105-foot ladder truck and exploded against the pavement below on Saturday, a young boy yelled for the crew to “throw it harder!”

The Pumpkin Smash is an annual staple in Langford and a vastly more entertaining way to get rid of old Halloween decorations than chucking them in the compost.

In a normal year, people would have the opportunity to drop their own rotting pumpkins – but, this year, due to COVID-19, all the dropping was done by firemen within an enclosed area in the Westshore Town Centre.

The changes didn’t seem to deter onlookers who happily drove up, let firemen unload their leftover pumpkins and watched in awe as they plummetted to the earth.

The Pumpkin Smash fundraiser concluded with the dropping of a rotting 160-pound pumpkin, donated by a local farmer. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

The event raises money for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada. While donations were not mandatory, attendees were encouraged to give what they could.

“In these challenging times, it’s been hard to raise money for these important charities so we’re trying to find ways to make it happen,” said Lance Caven, the city’s assistant chief fire prevention officer.

Last year they raised nearly $2,000, but Caven said they will be grateful for whatever amount they can collect this year.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., concluded with the drop of a gigantic, molding 160-pound pumpkin, kindly donated by a local farmer.

