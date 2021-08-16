Part of the Ed Nixon trail goes through a piece of property Langford put up for sale in June. Any offers are off the table while Transport Canada considers its future needs for the Trans-Canada Highway. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Lake property sale kiboshed by Transport Canada

Property between Highway 1 and Langford Lake might be needed for highway use

Transport Canada has kiboshed the potential sale of a piece of land between the Trans-Canada Highway and Langford Lake.

The City of Langford listed the property for sale earlier this year, initially asking for $7.9 million. After a few offers fell through, council was about to review a $2.9-million offer from Seacliff Properties when Transport Canada intervened saying it still might need the property for highway infrastructure.

Langford purchased the 4.6-acre property about a decade ago for a highway flyover. Plans changed, and this year the city considered it an orphan property, listing it for sale to recoup taxpayer money.

That option is on hold “to allow for further and more detailed review of both access to this property and other potential infrastructure needs in this general area,” a Langford spokesperson said.

The sale was controversial as many residents consider the area a sensitive ecological zone, and want to keep a natural buffer around the lake.

