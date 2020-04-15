In March, the City of Langford agreed to allocate up to $400,000 towards measures that could help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Langford report reveals the costs of its pandemic response

City allocated up to $400,000 towards mitigation measures

Langford’s measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are coming into full swing and a recent staff report details the projects as well as the associated costs.

In March, Langford agreed to spend up to $400,000 to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 for residents. About $175,000 comes from funds allocated to the Danbrook One incident in December 2019. The remainder of the funding is from the Emergency Operations Fund, according to the staff report.

Langford’s Emergency Operations Centre as well as a working group created by council has been working to create and implement a variety of measures to address the pandemic.

A resident check-in hotline has no direct budget implications. A similar hotline has also been created to determine what physical distancing measures are being used at businesses.

The online initiative COVIDLangford.com was also launched and to date cost about $100,000. The website provides a self-assessment tool and access to in-home COVID-19 testing. According to the staff report, more than 1,000 calls have been fielded with more than 30 residents tested. The initiative was also rolled out to other West Shore municipalities and Sooke at no extra cost.

The media and public information campaign including digital signs, T-shirts, advertisements, posters, and lawn signs has cost $49,746.

Through local company The Sign Pad, the City has printed and installed more than 1,700 physical distancing markers for businesses, costing $17,338 to date.

Langford is in the process of acquiring 50 hand held infrared temperature sensors that can take a reading from near someone’s forehead. The sensors cost $1,500 and will be offered for use by businesses and “other key partners” in the community.

The City sourced 40,000 non-medical grade protective masks and 5,000 face shields to donate to frontline workers, costing about $80,000 according to the report. Langford is also trying to source five minute COVID-19 home testing kits from Abbott Industries that could be used once certified for use by the federal government. The staff report says the tests have already been approved in the United States. The anticipated cost is $50,000.

Langford and the United Way of Greater Victoria created the Langford Cares campaign to offer discount hotel stays for workers who need to isolate. The City put up $20,000 to be matched by the United Way.

A partnership between Langford and Royal Roads University Emergency Management students – to conduct research on policy and procedures implemented by other jurisdictions that could be replicated in Langford – is anticipated to cost $10,000.

The City spent $1,316 on a COVID-19 mobile information van to raise awareness.

Finally, the City purchased $24,397 worth of hand sanitizer to distribute to municipal staff.

The staff report says Mayor Stew Young donated $60,000 to the COVID-19 response and a GoFundMe page has received about $15,000.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

