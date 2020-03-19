Langford Subway offers free ‘happy meal’ for people struggling due to pandemic

The Subway on McCallum Road is giving away free sandwiches to people to spread some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook)

Jing Luo, who manages the Subway on McCallum Road, wants to spread the message “we will win” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people are laid off, having to defer rent or car payments Luo decided to do what he could and offer free sandwiches to anyone who needs it.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

“If you are experiencing a hard time, and [have] no money to pay for your food please come in and order a ‘happy meal’,” reads the sign, posted on the door. “For you, it is FREE.”

READ ALSO: Goldstream Food Bank moves operation outside in response to COVID-19 fears

So far, Luo says he’s only had one person order the ‘happy meal’, but says he wants others to know about the offer in case they’re in need.

The store is open until 9 p.m. daily at 1016 McCallum Road.

“Keep calm and carry on,” says Luo, echoing his sign — ‘We will beat coronavirus.’



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus