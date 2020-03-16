Langford urges closure of Westhills YMCA, all public libraries

Langford is calling on all indoor public places in the city to close their doors, including Westhills YW/YMCA and all public libraries. (Courtesy of YMCA)

Langford is urging all indoor public gathering places to close immediately, as of Monday.

In an emailed statement, the City says it’s in the best interest to close Westhills YW/YMCA, all public libraries and other indoor public amenities for the next 30 days at least.

“Taking a firm and proactive approach is the right thing to do. As a community we have the responsibility and opportunity to flatten the curve and get ahead of this situation,” says a Langford release.

City staff will review whether a closure should be extended for City Centre Park and North Langford Recreation Centre by April 15.

Additionally, the City has suspended all committee meetings and lowered the number of council meetings to once a month.

B.C. has reached 103 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, and three more residents of a North Vancouver care home have died from the novel coronavirus.

The 30 additional cases are expected to increase as there is ongoing testing for people with symptoms in process, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

All four B.C. deaths have been at the Lynn Valley Care Centre, where an outbreak was identified from care workers who are now in isolation. Only six of the current cases are being treated in hospital, with the rest in stable condition and being monitored at home, Henry said.

Some of the new cases are in the Island Health and Interior Health regions, in addition to Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal where the majority of cases have been identified.

– with files from Tom Fletcher

