Legion renovations progressing as Langford nears rezoning approval

The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91 is undergoing renovations as Langford council considers rezoning the Station Avenue properties on which it and the Alexander Mackie Lodge sit. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 in Langford is continuing its renovation work as council edges towards approval of rezoning its lot.

The bylaw that would rezone the Station Avenue land on which the Legion and neighbouring Alexander Mackie Lodge sit passed second and third readings at council’s July 18 meeting. The change proposes a shift from C3 (district commercial) and RM7 (medium-density apartment) to CC1 (city centre) zoning.

Legion president Norm Scott said some slight changes need to be made to the original plans for budget issues – second floor office space has been nixed – but otherwise plans are going ahead as before.

The renovations include expansion of the kitchen and the bar, and moving washrooms from the middle of the building to allow the dining and bar areas to be significantly enlarged. Modern finishings will be added and the entire space will be more open.

“We do have the office in the back of the building, members are welcome to come see us,” Scott said. “Our phones still work; if they need help or assistance, give us a call. We’re looking forward to revisiting when we reopen.”

