The Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa are pictured, May 1, 2013. A Statistics Canada study says gay, lesbian, bisexual and other sexual minority people are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LGBTQ Canadians more likely to experience assault than heterosexuals: survey

11% of LGBTQ Canadians said they had been sexually or physically assaulted in the previous 12 month

A Statistics Canada study says gay, lesbian, bisexual and other sexual minority people are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault.

The findings published today are from a 2018 survey of based on safety in public and private places.

The survey found that nearly one million Canadians aged 15 or older identified as part of a sexual minority group, including 75,000 Canadians who identify as transgender.

Eleven per cent of LGBTQ Canadians said they had been sexually or physically assaulted in the previous 12 months, compared with four per cent of heterosexual Canadians.

The study also found that sexual minorities are much more likely than heterosexuals to report having been victimized at some point since the age of 15.

The research shows sexual minority Canadians are also more than twice as likely as heterosexuals to endure inappropriate sexual behaviour in public, at work or online.

Nearly 60 per cent said they had such an experience in the previous 12 months, compared with 22 per cent reported by heterosexuals.

The Canadian Press

LGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New tenant announced for Colwood’s Allandale District
Next story
Police searching for final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation

Just Posted

Police searching for final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation

Sixteen of the 17 people facing charges have already been arrested

New tenant announced for Colwood’s Allandale District

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards consolidating Island sites into the four-acre build

Victoria ranked 2nd ‘rattiest’ city in B.C.: Orkin Canada

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Python missing for a second time found dead in Saanich

More than four feet in length, the non-venomous python escaped a backpack twice this summer

Saanich councillor suggests murals, trees to stop graffiti on McKenzie Interchange sound barriers

Many panels along Galloping Goose tagged with spray paint

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

GARRISON: MP pushing hard for COVID-19 relief

Government must step in and make sure everyone makes it out of this crisis, says Randall Garrison

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Most Read