Thousands rallied in Victoria last summer in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movements around the world. The City of Victoria is now looking to form an advisory committee of the International Decade for People of African Descent. (Black Press Media file photo)

Thousands rallied in Victoria last summer in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movements around the world. The City of Victoria is now looking to form an advisory committee of the International Decade for People of African Descent. (Black Press Media file photo)

Local leaders, youth of African descent sought for new Victoria committee

Committee to develop city action plan around International Decade for People of African Descent

The City of Victoria is hoping to fill nine spots on a new advisory committee that will provide guidance during the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Over three years, the committee will work with the community to develop an action plan for the city on how best to implement the United Nations’ proclamation of promoting respect, protection and fulfillment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of people of African descent.

It will be comprised of three elder members who represent the wisdom of Black communities, three youth members between the ages of 18 and 29, and three members that represent Black-led organizations and businesses.

“Applicants should have knowledge or previous experience in racial equity and/or anti-discrimination work or a strong commitment to learn and contribute to this work,” the city said in a statement.

READ ALSO: MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

The action plan will guide the city on celebrating the history and contributions of the Black community and supporting new housing, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. It will also target racial profiling and institutionalized stereotypes and instruct the city on how to ensure the Back community’s interests and needs are reflected in city services.

Committee members will receive an honorarium and serve a three-year term to the end of 2024. The International Decade for People of African Descent runs from 2015 to 2024. Prospective applicants can find more information as victoria.ca/committees.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay artist leaves land to Victoria Native Friendship Centre

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoria

Previous story
’People were already fleeing’: Officials hopeful entire Lytton community escaped wildfire
Next story
Politicians, Indigenous leaders say burning churches not the way to get justice

Just Posted

EMCS graduates walked the stage in a series of live-streamed ceremonies earlier this week. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke grads net $300,000 in scholarships

Thousands rallied in Victoria last summer in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movements around the world. The City of Victoria is now looking to form an advisory committee of the International Decade for People of African Descent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Local leaders, youth of African descent sought for new Victoria committee

The Pacific Whale Watching Association is urging people not to release balloons as they pose a serious risk to land-based and marine wildlife. (Photo by Pacific Whale Watching Association)
Helium balloons used in Greater Victoria can harm marine life: whale watching group

The Saanich Fire Department reminds residents that fireworks are not permitted on Canada Day, and only by permit on Halloween. The department also promotes propane fire pits over campfires, which can lead to unwanted fires from flying sparks, especially during hot, dry weather. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Fire Department warns residents to avoid fireworks, campfires due to fire hazard