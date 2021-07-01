Local leaders, youth of African descent sought for new Victoria committee

Thousands rallied in Victoria last summer in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movements around the world. The City of Victoria is now looking to form an advisory committee of the International Decade for People of African Descent. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria is hoping to fill nine spots on a new advisory committee that will provide guidance during the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Over three years, the committee will work with the community to develop an action plan for the city on how best to implement the United Nations’ proclamation of promoting respect, protection and fulfillment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of people of African descent.

It will be comprised of three elder members who represent the wisdom of Black communities, three youth members between the ages of 18 and 29, and three members that represent Black-led organizations and businesses.

“Applicants should have knowledge or previous experience in racial equity and/or anti-discrimination work or a strong commitment to learn and contribute to this work,” the city said in a statement.

The action plan will guide the city on celebrating the history and contributions of the Black community and supporting new housing, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. It will also target racial profiling and institutionalized stereotypes and instruct the city on how to ensure the Back community’s interests and needs are reflected in city services.

Committee members will receive an honorarium and serve a three-year term to the end of 2024. The International Decade for People of African Descent runs from 2015 to 2024. Prospective applicants can find more information as victoria.ca/committees.

