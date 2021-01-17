Location of care tent for Victoria’s Beacon Hill campers still not settled

Tarpaulin-covered tents sit next to one of the ponds in Beacon Hill Park. The location of the Meegan community care tent has still not been nailed down, as Victoria council rejected the recommendation offered by city staff. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Avalon Road at Douglas Street is out as a potential location for the Meegan community care tent assisting campers in Beacon Hill Park.

While Victoria council asked city staff to look for other options for locating the tent outside the park boundaries but near the park, the awarding of a $6,500 emergency social services grant to the Red Cedar Cafe Society was approved during Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting.

The strongest candidate among those locations discussed appeared to be the west edge of Cook Street at the park’s border. Coun. Sarah Potts also inquired whether city staff could ask the province if a section of provincial land off Academy Close could be temporarily used for the purpose.

There was a general rejection around the table of staff’s recommended choice of Avalon Road for the care tent, given its placement amid a residential area. After noting that Fairfield Community Association members recently spoke in general support of the tent and its services, Coun. Geoff Young warned of possible repercussions of placing it on Cook Street.

After hearing many concerns from the mayor and others about the perils of living outside with high winds and heavy rains, staff were asked to report back as soon as possible with a concise list.

HealthcareHomelessness