Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Youth encountering mental health difficulties contacted Canada’s Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020 than prior to the pandemic, says the nonprofit.

London Drugs has come up with a way shoppers can help keep their phone lines open 24/7, especially since many in-person fundraisers have been cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread.

The “Be Kind” campaign launched this March will see 25 cents from every Carlton or Papyrus greeting card bought at London Drugs locations donated to Kids Help Phone.

The Canadian-owned company is encouraging customers to perform a second act of kindness and handwrite words of encouragement in the cards – for a special child or youth.

“It takes courage to reach out and it takes a community to stand behind our young people,” said Elena Manica, community partnerships director with Kids Help Phone.

“We are all living in more isolated circumstances,” London Drugs president Clint Mahlman added.

“Sending uplifting, reassuring and positive handwritten cards to friends, families and neighbours is one way to improve our overall wellbeing and sense of connection.”

For more than three decades, Kids Help Phone has been the only support service available to Canadian children and youth – through talk, text and Facebook Messenger.

The fundraiser will run until April 1.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot project aimed at keeping access open to Vancouver Island back country
Next story
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

Just Posted

B.C. scientist and UBC professor Shannon Berch has been leading a project that looks closely at what types of fungi grow on the roots of Garry oak trees. Metchosin mycologist Andy MacKinnon, who has been helping with the study, shared that samples from the roots of Garry oaks have revealed some species which don’t match any other in published literature. This suggests they may have found some species that are new to science. (Photo by Shlomo Shalev/Unsplash)
B.C. scientists discover potential new mushroom species on Garry oak roots

Metchosin mycologist Andy MacKinnon co-authored a new book on fungi, to be released in summer

Time for a Sea Esta, at Oak Bay Marina. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
PHOTOS: What’s in a name? Boats at Oak Bay Marina run the gamut

Boat owners draw on pop culture references, clever wordplay to name their crafts

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sparks fly as Saanich council postpones implementation of new Cordova Bay local area plan

Some felt plan needed more consideration, others argued delaying breached public trust

The Town of Sidney won’t formally sponsor a seaweed industry conference, but may offer other kinds of assistance. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney won’t sink cash into seaweed industry conference

First annual Seaweed Days scheduled for May 17 to 23

Coun. Chad Rintoul questioned plans by Jima Cannabis to operate a cannabis retail location at 102-9774 Third Street (right) from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. A multi-level residential development (left) is currently underway to the south of it and Rintoul fears that the voices of future residents won’t be heard. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney residents can weigh in on potential third cannabis retailer

Councillor raises concerns over operating hours of cannabis retailer proposed for Third Street

Archie Browning Sports Centre is the site of a new vaccination clinic where pre-registered people can begin receiving vaccines March 15. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: A look inside the vaccination site to open at Esquimalt sports centre

Site expects to process 360 people a day

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Weir family who lost their Errington home in a fire. (Facebook page photo)
Neighbours, friends quick to assist Vancouver Island family that lost home in raging fire

GoFundMe accounts set up for Weir family

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Most Read