Pluto’s diner is moving from its iconic Cook Street location to Quadra Village this spring, as a 15-storey condominium is proposed to take over. (Black Press Media file photo)

Longtime Victoria diner, Pluto’s, relocating to Quadra Village

Condo building proposed to take over Cook Street location

It’s one month until blast off for Pluto’s diner as the beloved Victoria restaurant prepares to launch from its Cook Street location into Quadra Village.

Having spent the last 33 years in its iconic downtown spot, the move is no small change for owner Brun Dahlquist.

“I have really mixed feelings about leaving here. It’s hard because a lot of people associate Pluto’s with the building itself,” he said. “But that’s O.K. … everything has to change.”

And, if Dahlquist had to move anywhere it would be Quadra Village he said. Pluto’s will be taking over the old San Remo location near the corner of Hillside Avenue and Quadra Street.

Dahlquist said the classic Pluto’s aesthetic will change a little to complement the new space but that the essence of the diner will go with them.

The move, although difficult, has been a long time coming. In the summer of 2019, Dahlquist was told they had until April 2020 to make way for a new development. Then, in December, they were given an extension until March 2021.

RELATED: Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

A 15-storey, 105-unit condominium building with ground-floor commercial space is proposed to take over at 1150 Cook St. The residential space is set to include four studio and den units and 99 one- and two-bedroom units.

“Once they tear this building down it’s going to be really difficult for me to drive by this corner,” Dahlquist said. “Thirty-three years is a long time.”

RELATED: Fifteen-storey condominium project proposed to replace Pluto’s Diner

Reflecting on his time at the Cook Street location, Dahlquist said his main take-away is how wonderful the people of Victoria are.

“I know so many people through this place. I’ve made so many friends over the years, it’s just heartwarming.”

The Quadra Village location is set to open in late April or early May.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

