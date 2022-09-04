Lorde, Ben Harper and Cypress Hill to rock Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

DJ Diesel, whom basketball fans will better know as four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, is among the acts playing at this year’s Rifflandia, returning to Greater Victoria for the first time in four years. (Courtesy of Rifflandia)

Oh Lorde.

The New Zealand singer with a bevy of global hits to her name is among the headliners as Rifflandia Festival returns to Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park Sept. 15 to 18, after an absence of four years. This year’s lineup also includes Charli XCX, Lauv, Cypress Hill, Ben Harper and Cat Power. Perhaps the most unusual and biggest get in the literal sense of the word is veritable sporting legend, four-time National Basketball Association champion Shaquille O’Neal, who is performing under the moniker DJ Diesel.

“It feels amazing to be bringing this event back to the city we love,” said Nick Blasko, president and chief executive officer of Rifflandia. “Our lineup is exceptional this year and we are working hard to create an elevated festival experience that celebrates our past while launching us into the future.”

Two stages will host some of the festival’s biggest performances.

Festival amenities include local food vendors, artisan makers and the unveiling of RiffCity presented by Aryze Developments. Electric Avenue, a licensed venue, will host the evening line-up featuring the Phillips Backyard and five new stages located in Club KWENCH and the surrounding Arts and Innovation District.

With VIP passes, super passes, and three-day park passes already sold out, organizers are encouraging residents to snag their tickets soon. Find tickets at rifflandia.com.

