A file photo of the Granville Street entertainment district, where a machete attack inside a rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) left four people seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A file photo of the Granville Street entertainment district, where a machete attack inside a rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) left four people seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

Suspect also injured after police shot him

Police shot a man at a Vancouver rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) night, after he reportedly set his suite on fire and then attacked four people with a machete.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were initially called to the Granville entertainment district, near Smithe Street, around 10 p.m. for a report of the suite fire. While en route, though, things escalated with the man allegedly attacking four people in the rooming house with a machete.

When officers arrived, they shot at the man and injured him, according to VPD. He was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four victims were also taken to hospital, but with far more serious injuries. VPD says they will likely be life-altering.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating VPD’s actions. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death.

READ ALSO: 18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting on Burnaby highway: police

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceVancouver

Previous story
‘There was shouting’: Neighbours told to vacate as police incident unfolds at Cumberland residence

Just Posted

Market Square in downtown Victoria, as seen from the southwest corner. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Best of the City: Victoria Squared – gathering places through the years

Bill Okell of Saanich navigates a turn on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course during a past Sports Car Club of America National Championship Runoffs race. Okell had a career-best fifth place overall finish in the F Production class on the SCCA’s Super Tour for 2022. (Photo by Mark Webber)
Saanich driver winds up No. 5 nationwide on sports car racing series

The Little Black Dress, a travelling exhibition from the Costume Museum of Canada, is on display at the Sidney Museum until October. (Courtesy Sidney Museum)
The Little Black Dress: Evolution of iconic fashion garment explored in Sidney exhibit

A Canadian and Ukrainian shared flag inside the village’s common meeting area. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Seniors home reopens for Ukrainian newcomers