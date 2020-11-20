Magnitude 3.0 earthquake off Oak Bay shakes south Island

A small earthquake off the coast of Oak Bay shook the south Island Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 3.0-magnitude quake occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 about six kilometres northeast of Oak Bay on the Canadian side of the border.

The USGS reported that the quake had a depth of 21.4 kilometres and hit 10.5 kilometres from Victoria. By 9 a.m. on Friday morning, nearly 30 people had reported feeling the earthquake – 23 in Victoria, three in Sidney, two in Sooke and one in Vancouver – and most rated it as weak.

Those who felt the earthquake can report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca, or the USGS website, earthquake.usgs.gov.

