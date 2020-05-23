A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of northern Vancouver Island on May 22, 2020. (Image via Earthquakes Canada)

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

No tsunami expected, Earthquake Canada says

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Friday night.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake was detected at 7:14 p.m. on May 22 and had a depth of eight kilometres.

The earthquake occurred 129 kilometres west of Port Alice and 459 kilometres west of Vancouver.

Earthquakes Canada said there have been no reports of damage caused by the quake and that a tsunami was not expected.

As of Saturday morning, only one person had reported feeling the earthquake and recorded light shaking with no damage.

Those who felt the earthquake are asked to report it on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca.

An earthquake of similar magnitude – 4.5 – was detected 112 kilometres south of Port Alice on May 9.

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

