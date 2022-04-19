Make Olympic View bigger? Langford hosts public hearing Tuesday night

Map showing the proposed concept for the new Olympic View zoning. (Courtesy of City of Langford)

Langford is hosting a public hearing Tuesday (April 19) about a potential expansion of the Olympic View housing development that would see the number of units more than double if passed.

Residents have the chance to weigh in on GolfBC’s application, which would see the total number of allowable units from 461 units to 1,000 – with a maximum of 500 single-family homes. There’d also be increases to the number of hotel units allowed – up to 200 from 120 – and allowing more types of commercial uses. This increased density will make buildings taller, with a maximum of 12 storeys for apartment, commercial and hotel buildings, not including parking levels.

But that increased density will mean the area dedicated to open space can increase to 40 per cent from 15 per cent. Specific plans for the land are subject to change and will be worked out during the development permit process. The new proposal calls for up to 50.8 acres, versus just over 19 acres, of open space that could be used for the creation of a park, private covenanted open space, or golf course – Golf BC owns the existing Olympic View Golf Club, which is part of the proposed greenspace allocation.

The new zoning would also include amenity contributions, with $2,000 per dwelling unit going towards the general amenity reserve fund, and $1,000 per dwelling unit towards the affordable housing reserve fund.

The Olympic View lands total around 127 acres bordering Colwood and Metchosin.

The process of building a residential development in the fast-developing area has long been in the works. Zoning for the land was first changed to allow 237 residential units in 1997 and it was amended again in 2001 to allow up to 461 dwelling units, plus commercial and office space.

Langford had previously reached out to the District of Metchosin for comments, which included concerns about infrastructure planning, protection of trees, and impacts on local water sources such as aquifer 606.

Part of the bylaw for the proposal includes a requirement for an updated master development agreement that would include provisions about water, sewer and road improvements, among others.

Council will hear from residents at the meeting on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

