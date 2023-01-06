Malahat reopens after a two-vehicle crash closure

The Malahat closure is now cleared as of around 3:45 p.m. Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.
The highway had been closed northbound starting at Finlayson Arm Road after a two-vehicle collision at around 3 p.m. on Friday.
West Shore RCMP tweeted out a warning to drivers to expect delays after the collision happened.
The vehicles were towed and now traffic is moving again.
More to come.
⛔ #BCHwy1 reports of a closure northbound at Finlayson Arm Rd. Crew is en route. Assessment in progress.#Malahat #VanIsle
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2023