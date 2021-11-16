Update: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

Flooding and bank instability have closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon Servcies)

The Malahat is set to reopen Tuesday morning following an assessment of damage caused by Monday’s flooding.

Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. says crews will be allowing single-lane alternating traffic through the area by between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

The area between Finlayson Arm Road and Wellswood Road has been closed on and off since approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning when flooding swamped the highway. Photos and videos from drivers who made it through before the initial closure showed water at times up to their vehicle bumpers.

Crews briefly reopened the highway after managing to release a significant amount of the water off the road, but quickly closed it again when they realized there could be further risk to drivers.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Emcon said it was working to remove the centre median to allow for water in the southbound lane to drain. By 5 p.m. though, it reported that a geotechnical assessment couldn’t confirm road stability at the time due to the large volumes of water remaining on the highway.

The closure left many travelers stranded on one end or the other of the highway. To help get people home, BC Ferries ran sailings between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay throughout the night.

There is no estimated time for reopening of the Malahat, but the next update is expected at 8 a.m.

