Man arrested after alleged assault on downtown Victoria shelter worker, officer

Police were called to a Blanshard Street shelter just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Victoria police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a downtown shelter worker and an officer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after a downtown shelter worker and an officer were assaulted.

Officers were called to a temporary housing site in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street just after 12:30 a.m. on March 31 after a report that a man allegedly assaulted a staff member. Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man fled the area, but officers located a suspect nearby. Police say when the man saw the officers, he started punching the police vehicle and tried to hit an officer.

READ: Federal offender last seen in Victoria wanted Canada-wide

Police said the officer wasn’t injured and “after a brief struggle,” the suspect was taken into custody.

The man was held in Victoria police cells before being released with a court date and conditions. He faces recommended charges of assault and assaulting a police officer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria